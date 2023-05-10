Police arrested a pet owner after an animal clinic made a report to the force. Photo: Warton Li
Animal cruelty: Hong Kong’s third suspected abuse case in a week emerges after pet owner arrested over death of Maltese pup
- Investigations show woman, 69, had brought pet to clinic, with vet finding injuries on mortally wounded animal suspicious
- Just days ago a Yorkshire terrier died after surgery failed to save it from skull fracture and brain contusion, suspected to have been result of abuse
