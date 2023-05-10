A healthcare worker appeared in the West Kowloon Court on a bribery charge. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong health worker awaits sentence behind bars after admitting to offering nurse bribe for Covid-19 vaccination certificate
- Cheung Chin-hang was worried about potential side effects of receiving Covid-19 vaccine, according to his lawyer
- Magistrate highlights gravity and premeditation of offence in refusing to sentence 25-year-old to community service
