Hong Kong Customs Officers display the evidence seized from three travellers who were found to be concealing cocaine in their bodies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Customs Officers display the evidence seized from three travellers who were found to be concealing cocaine in their bodies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

3 travellers arriving in Hong Kong arrested for concealing HK$1.3 million worth of cocaine in their bodies

  • Two women and one man, who flew in from Brazil, were thought to be recruited by same drug trafficking syndicate, according to customs
  • As of Wednesday morning, suspects discharged 154 pellets of suspected cocaine weighing about 1.6kg in total

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:06pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Customs Officers display the evidence seized from three travellers who were found to be concealing cocaine in their bodies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Customs Officers display the evidence seized from three travellers who were found to be concealing cocaine in their bodies. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE