Hong Kong Customs Officers display the evidence seized from three travellers who were found to be concealing cocaine in their bodies. Photo: Sam Tsang
3 travellers arriving in Hong Kong arrested for concealing HK$1.3 million worth of cocaine in their bodies
- Two women and one man, who flew in from Brazil, were thought to be recruited by same drug trafficking syndicate, according to customs
- As of Wednesday morning, suspects discharged 154 pellets of suspected cocaine weighing about 1.6kg in total
