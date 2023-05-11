A lawmaker living in Parc Versailles, Tai Po, has become a victim of a burglary. Photo: Handout
A lawmaker living in Parc Versailles, Tai Po, has become a victim of a burglary. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmaker Bill Tang becomes latest victim in recent spate of break-ins after burglar steals HK$500 from his home

  • Neighbour calls police after seeing man acting suspiciously in lawmaker Tang Ka-piu’s estate
  • Victim’s home ransacked, and about HK$500 and credit card stolen in incident, according to police

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:54pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A lawmaker living in Parc Versailles, Tai Po, has become a victim of a burglary. Photo: Handout
A lawmaker living in Parc Versailles, Tai Po, has become a victim of a burglary. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE