A lawmaker living in Parc Versailles, Tai Po, has become a victim of a burglary. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong lawmaker Bill Tang becomes latest victim in recent spate of break-ins after burglar steals HK$500 from his home
- Neighbour calls police after seeing man acting suspiciously in lawmaker Tang Ka-piu’s estate
- Victim’s home ransacked, and about HK$500 and credit card stolen in incident, according to police
