The crash involving a BMW car on New Year’s Eve in 2021 claimed two lives. Photo: Felix Wong
The crash involving a BMW car on New Year’s Eve in 2021 claimed two lives. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong driver jailed for 38 months over 2021 New Year’s Eve crash resulting in 2 deaths

  • Court also disqualifies Ryan Ng, 26, from driving for five years after finding transgression to be at higher end of intermediate culpability
  • Judge notes Ng on New Year’s Eve of 2021 exceeded speed limit by more than 30km/h before crashing, leaving two dead and seriously injuring two more

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:28pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The crash involving a BMW car on New Year’s Eve in 2021 claimed two lives. Photo: Felix Wong
The crash involving a BMW car on New Year’s Eve in 2021 claimed two lives. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE