The village house where the body of a baby girl who died after her parents carried out an exorcism ritual was found by police. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong couple whose baby died after ‘exorcism’ ritual shown mercy by magistrate
- Court hears baby girl’s death was a result of father’s psychiatric problems and misguided religious beliefs
- Child’s body found under blanket, napkin and diapers in family home after firefighters forced entry to house for police
