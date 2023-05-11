Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout
Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cereal criminal snared by Hong Kong customs officers after sting using HK$1.9 million of cannabis buds disguised as snacks and breakfast foods

  • Cannabis buds weighing 10kg found disguised as snacks and breakfast cereals airmailed from Thailand
  • Security guard, 64, arrested in connection with the haul, which arrived at airport on Monday and Tuesday

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:38pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout
Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE