Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout
Cereal criminal snared by Hong Kong customs officers after sting using HK$1.9 million of cannabis buds disguised as snacks and breakfast foods
- Cannabis buds weighing 10kg found disguised as snacks and breakfast cereals airmailed from Thailand
- Security guard, 64, arrested in connection with the haul, which arrived at airport on Monday and Tuesday
Some of the cannabis buds disguised as snacks and cereals detected by customs officers at the airport this week. Photo: Handout