“When the virus is spread to every nook and cranny in Hong Kong, the f***ing zero-infection [strategy] of the Communist Hong Kong government and its atrocious policies will literally come to nothing,” Chung wrote in the post.

The repairman also claimed to have visited multiple “blue” shops – the colour associated with pro-government supporters during the 2019 social unrest – at a time when he had shown Covid-19 symptoms.

Further investigation revealed that Chung had earlier published provocative statements on the forum using the same account.

The defendant urged others to imitate a knife attack on a police officer that occurred in July 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The court heard the defendant had insisted it was correct to kill every judicial officer, in response to official condemnations of threats made to a city judge in May 2021.

Two months later, Chung urged others to imitate a knife attack on a police officer in a shopping district and said further assaults could be made easier if supporters diverted the force’s attention by assembling in different parts of the city.

Chung was on Friday convicted of incitement to wound with intent, incitement to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, and incitement to expose others to the risk of infection.

Defence counsel Franco Kuan Bak-on said sentencing for his client should be measured in months as he lacked influence in society and had transgressed the law due to his insensitivity.

He added that the defendant’s “nonsense” had failed to instigate others to act.

Judge Clement Lee Hing-nin agreed that Chung’s offence was relatively minor as he appeared to have acted impulsively and lacked detailed planning.

He sentenced Chung to two to six months’ imprisonment for each charge before handing down a total of 11 months.

Chung was previously remanded in custody for nearly five months and is expected to serve another 75 days before release.