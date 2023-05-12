In 43 of the cases, residents were tricked into buying concert passes, theme park admissions or ferry tickets, according to the force. Photo: Shutterstock
187 Hongkongers lose total of HK$1.3 million in online shopping scams over 1 week, prompting police warning before Mother’s Day
- Promise of discounted goods, offers and overseas purchasing services lure most victims, according to police
- Last year, officers handled 8,735 cases of online shopping fraud, up 42.7 per cent from 2021
In 43 of the cases, residents were tricked into buying concert passes, theme park admissions or ferry tickets, according to the force. Photo: Shutterstock