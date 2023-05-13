A 76-year-old man travelling to Hong Kong from Brazil has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling liquid cocaine into the city. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Man, 76, arrested at Hong Kong airport over liquid cocaine found in travel luggage

  • Suspect is fourth person to be arrested at airport on suspicion of narcotics trafficking in just five days
  • Elderly man, travelling from Brazil, detained after customs discovered 1.8kg of suspected liquid cocaine hidden in five bottles of skincare, hair lotions

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:21pm, 13 May, 2023

