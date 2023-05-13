Police said some of the suspects were lured into the alleged crimes by their peers on social media. Photo: Warton Li
10 suspects arrested for drug trafficking, other offences in crackdown in Hong Kong
- Nearly 400 officers inspect more than 50 entertainment venues such as nightclubs, game centres, billiard rooms and bars across city in three-day operation
- Suspects, aged 16 to 33, detained in raid on drug warehouse, where officers seized 110 grams of crack cocaine and 88 grams of cannabis, among other narcotics
