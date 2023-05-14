Police showcase a combined haul of cocaine and heroin seized during two separate anti-narcotics operations. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$180 million in cocaine, largest haul so far this year

  • Police arrest three men, two women after discovering cocaine stashes at industrial building in Tuen Mun, public housing estate in Sha Tin
  • Separate operation snares two suspects in connection with trafficking 10kg of heroin concealed in skincare product containers

Harvey Kong

Updated: 6:37pm, 14 May, 2023

