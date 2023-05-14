A photo posted online showing a car spray-painted with the characters for “murderer”. Photo: [email protected] Gam
Hong Kong police hunt vandals who spray-painted ‘murderer’ on car that allegedly ran over dog
- Officers find vehicle in Wong Tai Sin car park complex spray-painted with word ‘murderer’
- Online footage of Mercedes-Benz running over dog near barbecue site in Ma On Shan sparked online calls for vigilante justice
