A photo posted online showing a car spray-painted with the characters for “murderer”. Photo: Facebook@Ni Gam
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police hunt vandals who spray-painted ‘murderer’ on car that allegedly ran over dog

  • Officers find vehicle in Wong Tai Sin car park complex spray-painted with word ‘murderer’
  • Online footage of Mercedes-Benz running over dog near barbecue site in Ma On Shan sparked online calls for vigilante justice

Oscar Liu
Updated: 11:37pm, 14 May, 2023

