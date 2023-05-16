An 11-year-old boy has fallen victim to a naked-chat blackmail case. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong boy, 11, tricked into disrobing for online video chat in HK$10,000 cyber-blackmail case
- Scammers took naked pictures and clips of the victim and told his mother they would make the material public if she did not pay up
- Police figures show number of so-called naked-chat blackmail cases rose to 1,402 in 2022, up 719 percent from 171 reports in 2019
