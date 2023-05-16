About 191 million untaxed cigarettes were seized since the tax increase took effect in February. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Black market cigarettes worth HK$700 million seized since tobacco tax rise came into effect in Hong Kong

  • Latest figures show 191 million untaxed cigarettes seized since tax hike took effect in February
  • Cigarettes would have generated HK$477 million in government tax revenue if imported legally, according to source familiar with illegal trade

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:28pm, 16 May, 2023

