About 191 million untaxed cigarettes were seized since the tax increase took effect in February. Photo: Jelly Tse
Black market cigarettes worth HK$700 million seized since tobacco tax rise came into effect in Hong Kong
- Latest figures show 191 million untaxed cigarettes seized since tax hike took effect in February
- Cigarettes would have generated HK$477 million in government tax revenue if imported legally, according to source familiar with illegal trade
About 191 million untaxed cigarettes were seized since the tax increase took effect in February. Photo: Jelly Tse