Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

breaking | Hong Kong anti-graft agency arrests 23 people including 11 footballers as part of match-fixing probe

  • Players from first division side Happy Valley, and second tier clubs Tung Sing and Fu Moon interviewed by ICAC on Monday, Post learns
  • HKFA chief says governing body has ‘zero tolerance for match-fixing’ and will do its best to help authorities stamp out problem in domestic football

Chan Kin-waHarvey Kong
Chan Kin-wa and Harvey Kong

Updated: 5:28pm, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE