Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency has arrested 23 people including one coach and 11 footballers as part of an investigation into match-fixing, the Post has learned. Players from first division side Happy Valley, and second division clubs Tung Sing and Fu Moon were interviewed by the Independent Commission Against Corruption on Monday. Pui Kwan-kay, the Hong Kong Football Association chairman, said he could not comment on the investigation, but added that the governing body had “zero tolerance for match-fixing” and would do its best to help authorities stamp out the problem in domestic football. Happy Valley finished 10th in the 14-team league this season, conceding 84 goals in the process. Kwai Tsui, who finished bottom, let in 106. With the 16-team second division not yet concluded, Tung Sing and Fu Moon are presently 11th and 14th respectively. More to follow …