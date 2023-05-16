Anti-government protestors set fires at Polytechnic University during the November 2019 disturbances at the campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protestors set fires at Polytechnic University during the November 2019 disturbances at the campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

10 convicted of rioting during Hong Kong’s 2019 social disturbances sentenced to up to 58 months in jail

  • District Court judge says 2019 rioters were ‘selfish’ and ‘recklessly destroyed’ peace of the city
  • Sentences passed ranged from 45 to 58 months; defendants included a nurse, a divinity student and an auditor

Harvey Kong
Updated: 6:50pm, 16 May, 2023

