Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, appears at the West Kowloon Court. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Ronson Chan trial: Hong Kong police officer denies exaggerating evidence against head of city’s largest journalist union
- Policewoman says accused was ‘very emotional at the time as he kicked up a huge fuss about being searched’
- Lawyer contends it was reasonable for Chan to be wary of plain-clothes officer and take steps to confirm her identity
Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, appears at the West Kowloon Court. Photo: Yik Yeung-man