A worker died in the Yan Chai Hospital, where he was sent for treatment after falling off a platform at a shipyard. Photo: Edward Wong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong records second fatal industrial accident in 2 days as worker falls off 6-metre-tall platform in shipyard

  • Shipyard worker slips and falls off six-metre-tall working platform while repairing a yacht
  • Labour Department sends staff to scene to investigate cause of accident

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:12pm, 17 May, 2023

