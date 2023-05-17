A worker died in the Yan Chai Hospital, where he was sent for treatment after falling off a platform at a shipyard. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong records second fatal industrial accident in 2 days as worker falls off 6-metre-tall platform in shipyard
- Shipyard worker slips and falls off six-metre-tall working platform while repairing a yacht
- Labour Department sends staff to scene to investigate cause of accident
A worker died in the Yan Chai Hospital, where he was sent for treatment after falling off a platform at a shipyard. Photo: Edward Wong