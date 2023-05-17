Hong Kong’s High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: court asked to overturn acquittal of couple who taunted man before he was set ablaze

  • Prosecutor Crystal Chan says lower court had failed to consider politically charged atmosphere during 2019 anti-government protests when handing down verdict
  • Case linked to attack on middle-aged construction worker, set on fire by radical protesters amid demonstration on November 11 that year

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:12pm, 17 May, 2023

