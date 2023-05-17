The Hong Kong Football Association has warned that efforts to clamp on match-fixing could struggle with loopholes caused by factors such as a large number of events, scattered venues and limited broadcasting. Speaking after the city’s biggest crackdown on match-fixing in recent years, association chair Pui Kwan-kay on Wednesday admitted the incident had damaged the reputation of football in the city, noting some critics had called such conduct disgraceful. “We could not bring those in charge of the gambling syndicates to justice in so many operations. Our association was unable to look deep into the match-fixing behaviours among players and coaches,” he told a radio programme. “We will enhance our management and monitoring.” Hong Kong’s ICAC arrests 23 as part of football match-fixing probe The Independent Commission Against Corruption on Tuesday said it had arrested 23 suspects, including a coach and 11 players from the same team, alleging the group had received bribes to manipulate the results of some first division matches in the 2022-23 season. The bribes were used to manipulate the results of the games and produce betting gains through illegal football gambling, the agency explained. The case, which originated from a complaint about alleged bribery, involved 22 men and a woman, aged between 25 and 36. The group included half of the team in question and some suspected members of a bookmaking syndicate, including the operation’s mastermind. Sources have named Happy Valley’s first-division side as the team involved in match-fixing. Pui said the association had earlier stepped up monitoring efforts for the high-level matches under the Hong Kong Premier League after some fixing cases emerged, taking measures such as having professional global organisations review events. Criminals, however, could shift to lower-level league matches, he added, referring to the city’s first, second and third divisions, which covered numerous matches. Pui explained that if lower-tier matches were broadcast and had a larger audience, it would help to deter criminal activities during such events. “We have already assigned a duty officer to each of the matches and they will report to us if they find any irregularities before we refer them to the relevant authorities,” he said. “We can do more on match supervision of the junior divisions, but this may incur additional resources that we need to study first.” Jobless Hong Kong man arrested over HK$2 million in illegal football bets Currently, 10 teams in the city’s premier league are strictly monitored, with players required to attend a preseason seminar on corruption. But the 45 clubs in the divisions below only need to send a management representative to these sessions. Asked whether improving players’ wages could combat corruption, Pui said the city’s first, second and third league matches were amateur ones and such athletes generally received a few hundred dollars to cover travel expenses. Most of the athletes had other full-time jobs and only played out of love for the sport, he added. What is match-fixing, how much money is at stake, and why Hong Kong football? The association chair said he expected the case would not be largely detrimental to the development of the sport in Hong Kong, since the incidents had only covered low-level amateur events. Dr Lobo Louie Hung-tak, associate head of the Education University of Hong Kong’s Department of Health and Physical Education, said players’ low wages had only partly contributed to the situation. The case threw a spotlight on Hong Kong’s deep-seated social issues such as the fostering of values among young people, calling for a review of educational policies, he added.