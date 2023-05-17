Police found a pigeon with broken wings at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of animal cruelty after finding wild pigeon with broken wings
- Suspect, 66, arrested after plain-clothes officers laid ambush at public housing estate following video showing ill-treatment
- Pigeon’s two wings were injured to varying degrees, according to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
