Police found a pigeon with broken wings at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police found a pigeon with broken wings at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of animal cruelty after finding wild pigeon with broken wings

  • Suspect, 66, arrested after plain-clothes officers laid ambush at public housing estate following video showing ill-treatment
  • Pigeon’s two wings were injured to varying degrees, according to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:34pm, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police found a pigeon with broken wings at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police found a pigeon with broken wings at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE