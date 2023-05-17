Hong Kong police have smashed a local love scam syndicate. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong family living in high-end duplex arrested for allegedly running love scams that raked in HK$21 million
- Two brothers and their mother allegedly bought two luxury cars – a Porsche and a seven-seater vehicle – with suspected crime proceeds
- 324 Hongkongers fell victim to internet love scams between January and March this year, involving financial losses of HK$186.6 million
Hong Kong police have smashed a local love scam syndicate. Photo: Shutterstock