Hong Kong police have smashed a local love scam syndicate. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong family living in high-end duplex arrested for allegedly running love scams that raked in HK$21 million

  • Two brothers and their mother allegedly bought two luxury cars – a Porsche and a seven-seater vehicle – with suspected crime proceeds
  • 324 Hongkongers fell victim to internet love scams between January and March this year, involving financial losses of HK$186.6 million

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:03pm, 17 May, 2023

