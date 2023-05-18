Customers were able to buy diapers at cheaper prices through a voucher scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
Operator of online baby products shop arrested in Hong Kong after hundreds complain about non-delivery of diaper orders
- Customs says it received reports from consumers who alleged the online retailer was selling vouchers for diapers but failed to deliver the products in time
- Investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old operator on Wednesday
