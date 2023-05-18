Customers were able to buy diapers at cheaper prices through a voucher scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
Customers were able to buy diapers at cheaper prices through a voucher scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Operator of online baby products shop arrested in Hong Kong after hundreds complain about non-delivery of diaper orders

  • Customs says it received reports from consumers who alleged the online retailer was selling vouchers for diapers but failed to deliver the products in time
  • Investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old operator on Wednesday

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 2:03am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers were able to buy diapers at cheaper prices through a voucher scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
Customers were able to buy diapers at cheaper prices through a voucher scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE