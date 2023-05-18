The suspect walked into Fook Tai Jewellery in Cheung Sha Wan pretending to be a customer. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong jewellery shop worker catches necklace thief after 300-metre chase through streets

  • Suspect, in his 30s, walked into Castle Peak Road store in Cheung Sha Wan shortly after 3.30pm and asked to view some gold necklaces
  • While being shown the goods, the man snatched one of the necklaces and bolted from the shop, with worker giving chase

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:32pm, 18 May, 2023

