The accountant was among 1,408 victims that fell prey to phishing scams in the city between January and March. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong accountant loses HK$700,000 in phishing scam, joining 1,408 others who collectively lost HK$26.1 million this year
- Scammers used text messages and emails to communicate with their victims in more than 90 per cent of the cases, according to force
- Scams involving cross-jurisdictional syndicates and victims only noticing their losses weeks later pose challenges, says police
The accountant was among 1,408 victims that fell prey to phishing scams in the city between January and March. Photo: Shutterstock