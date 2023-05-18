A man accused of performing a sex act in front of a female passenger on a double-decker bus broke a window on the top floor to escape. Photo: Facebook/Jerry Chu
Hong Kong police hunt for man accused of masturbating in front of woman on bus and breaking window to escape
- Suspect smashes window to escape bus when woman starts shouting and bus driver will not open door
- Man, believed to be aged between 25 and 30 and 1.65 metres tall, was wearing black T-shirt, blue jeans and white sports shoes
