Former courier Lin Chun-hung, 22, appears in court. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: 3 jailed for up to 5½ years over charges stemming from unrest in central Kowloon that ended in rail station chaos
- Court convicts two of rioting and assaulting railway passengers at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31, 2019
- Third protester jailed for eight months for joining illegal gathering in Mong Kok in lead-up to confrontations
