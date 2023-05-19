A knife believed to have been used in the case. Photo: Handout
Scammers trick mainland Chinese students in Australia into flying to Hong Kong and staging fake kidnapping with bloody ‘ransom’ video, after HK$12.7 million already swindled
- Video of scream and bloodied arm sent to father of victim in effort to secure 14 million yuan from family
- Police find two victims alone in Tai Kok Tsui hotel room with knife, rope and syringes they had bought themselves
