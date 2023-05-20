Chief Justice Andrew Cheung (centre), flanked by newly appointed senior counsels. Photo: Handout
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung (centre), flanked by newly appointed senior counsels. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top judge urges city’s lawyers to defend legal system, stand up to any interference

  • Chief Justice Andrew Cheung says at appointment ceremony for senior counsels their roles came with leadership responsibilities and societal expectations
  • Comments come a week after US congressional advisers called for sanctions on 29 judges handpicked by city leader to hear national security cases

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 2:20pm, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung (centre), flanked by newly appointed senior counsels. Photo: Handout
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung (centre), flanked by newly appointed senior counsels. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE