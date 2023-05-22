(Left to right) Chris Tam, Abby Choi, Joey Wong, also known as Mrs Pao, and Bernard Cheng. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Abby Choi murder: friends and grieving partner of slain Hong Kong socialite deny claims animal welfare charity involved in money laundering
- Paomes Charitable Organisation, established by model and three others just months before her death, has barely any money, bank statement shows
- Late model’s partner Chris Tam tells Post online rumours and accusations about charity’s finances have left them feeling ‘powerless and disappointed’
