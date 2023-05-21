Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Andrew Cheung. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s top judge Andrew Cheung leaves city for 4-day Beijing trip, expected to meet new head of country’s highest court
- Hong Kong’s Chief Justice is set to meet recently appointed head of Supreme People’s Court Zhang Jun, discuss increasing use of technology with Beijing judges
- City’s justice minister says authorities hope to finish drafting legislation for local version of national security law next year at latest
Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Andrew Cheung. Photo: Sam Tsang