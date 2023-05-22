Fraudsters often convince victims to set up investment accounts on fake apps or websites, according to police. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong company director latest victim in string of cryptocurrency scams, cheated out of more than HK$16 million

  • Businessman, 47, befriended bogus investment expert online and was convinced to set up account on fake app and transfer money
  • Public warned to be wary of investment apps with fake data controlled by fraudsters

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:36pm, 22 May, 2023

