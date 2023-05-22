Police issued a warning about a fake version of their “Scameter” app. Photo: SCMP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bogus version of Hong Kong police’s ‘Scameter’ app sends phishing messages asking for personal details, prompts urgent warning

  • Fraudulent alerts titled ‘urgent notice’ claim HK$50 million has been recovered from email fraud case
  • ‘The legitimate Scameter app does not collect users’ personal information or require login,’ police warn on Facebook

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:28pm, 22 May, 2023

