Acting superintendent Tai Yuk-lun discusses brutal murder of 52-year-old woman at the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Acting superintendent Tai Yuk-lun discusses brutal murder of 52-year-old woman at the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Stepson hunted by Hong Kong police after electric saw and knife attack leaves 54-year-old woman dead

  • Man, aged in his 40s, flees city after woman attacked near her village house in Man Yuen Tsuen on Saturday night
  • Police say woman suffered ‘multiple cut wounds to the neck and wrists and multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest’

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:15pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Acting superintendent Tai Yuk-lun discusses brutal murder of 52-year-old woman at the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Acting superintendent Tai Yuk-lun discusses brutal murder of 52-year-old woman at the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE