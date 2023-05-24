Scammers in Hong Kong are claiming to offer unprecedented access to mainland Chinese stocks. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police warn of surge in investment scams offering mainland Chinese stocks, with largest case this year involving HK$4.5 million

  • Police say 79 such scams recorded during first four months of 2023, up from single case logged during same period last year
  • Scammers dupe victims into downloading fake ‘A-shares Connect’ mobile investment app, before directing them to send funds to local bank accounts, force warns

Jess Ma
Updated: 7:00am, 24 May, 2023

