City leader John Lee has refused to set a time frame for closing police investigations into thousands of protesters arrested in connection with the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: John Lee refuses to set deadline for wrapping up police investigations, despite commissioner earlier offering time frame
- Police have arrested 10,279 people in relation to anti-government protests but charged only 2,910
- While police chief Raymond Siu said in February he hoped cases could be concluded by that month or March, city leader John Lee calls any time frame ‘unrealistic’
City leader John Lee has refused to set a time frame for closing police investigations into thousands of protesters arrested in connection with the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Winson Wong