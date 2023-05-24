A High Court jury earlier found the defendant guilty. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong student with ‘sinister intent’ jailed for nearly 10 years after hundreds of live rounds found in flat
- Leung Chung-yan, 24, sentenced to nine years and nine months behind bars for unlicensed possession of ammunition
- Jury had cleared Leung of illegally keeping firearms and silencers in his home, but found him guilty of possessing 12 of 21 packs of ammunition seized
