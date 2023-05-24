The 25-year-old practitioner claimed he had a heart condition and was unfit for vaccination. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong healthcare practitioner jailed for 6 months for offering HK$1,000 bribe to nurse for Covid vaccination record
- Cheung Chin-hang’s behaviour an attempt to endanger public health amid pandemic, Acting Principal Magistrate Veronica Heung says
- Defendant admits under caution he tried to bribe nurse to keep his job at government-designated district health centre which required vaccination
