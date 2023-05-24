The 25-year-old practitioner claimed he had a heart condition and was unfit for vaccination. Photo: Jelly Tse
The 25-year-old practitioner claimed he had a heart condition and was unfit for vaccination. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong healthcare practitioner jailed for 6 months for offering HK$1,000 bribe to nurse for Covid vaccination record

  • Cheung Chin-hang’s behaviour an attempt to endanger public health amid pandemic, Acting Principal Magistrate Veronica Heung says
  • Defendant admits under caution he tried to bribe nurse to keep his job at government-designated district health centre which required vaccination

Fiona Chow

Updated: 4:52pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 25-year-old practitioner claimed he had a heart condition and was unfit for vaccination. Photo: Jelly Tse
The 25-year-old practitioner claimed he had a heart condition and was unfit for vaccination. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE