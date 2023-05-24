The registration policy was originally proposed to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go cards to evade detection. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong man seeks court review of ‘biased’ policy requiring real-name registration for mobile SIM cards
- Cheung Wun-yiu applies for judicial review, says new rule is unfair for anyone hoping to remain anonymous over the phone
- ‘The state of anonymity is not a manifestation of criminal intent or motive altogether,’ he says in filing
