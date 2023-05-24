The registration policy was originally proposed to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go cards to evade detection. Photo: Edmond So
The registration policy was originally proposed to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go cards to evade detection. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man seeks court review of ‘biased’ policy requiring real-name registration for mobile SIM cards

  • Cheung Wun-yiu applies for judicial review, says new rule is unfair for anyone hoping to remain anonymous over the phone
  • ‘The state of anonymity is not a manifestation of criminal intent or motive altogether,’ he says in filing

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:42pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The registration policy was originally proposed to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go cards to evade detection. Photo: Edmond So
The registration policy was originally proposed to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go cards to evade detection. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE