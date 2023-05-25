The High Court has sentenced four defendants charged with plotting to bomb infrastructure in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong secondary school student jailed for 5 years and 8 months for plot to bomb city’s infrastructure
- Three other teenagers sentenced to three years’ detention in correctional centre for their relatively minor roles in the conspiracy
- Judge warned Hong Kong could have gone ‘from bad to worse’ had it not been for the effective police crackdown preventing the plan from reaching fruition
The High Court has sentenced four defendants charged with plotting to bomb infrastructure in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li