Group of six admit brutal assault on undercover officer in bar back room. Photo: Jelly Tse
Group of six admit brutal assault on undercover officer in bar back room. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Gang of 6 who admitted brutal assault on Hong Kong plain-clothes police officer in room at bar to be sentenced next week

  • District Court hears officer was told to strip and suffered broken rib, bruises and scratches in near-hour long ordeal in pub
  • Judge told officer, who was not identified, suffers post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the attack

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:25pm, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Group of six admit brutal assault on undercover officer in bar back room. Photo: Jelly Tse
Group of six admit brutal assault on undercover officer in bar back room. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE