Group of six admit brutal assault on undercover officer in bar back room. Photo: Jelly Tse
Gang of 6 who admitted brutal assault on Hong Kong plain-clothes police officer in room at bar to be sentenced next week
- District Court hears officer was told to strip and suffered broken rib, bruises and scratches in near-hour long ordeal in pub
- Judge told officer, who was not identified, suffers post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the attack
