Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder-suicide case after an incident at a Botania Villa flat in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate attempted murder-suicide after man, 66, suspected to have choked disabled daughter, 39, before killing himself
- Media reports state the man had mentioned the heavy burden of caring for his daughter, who suffers from brain disorders
- Victim sustained neck and chest injuries and was sent to hospital, while social welfare authorities voice deep concern over case
