Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder-suicide case after an incident at a Botania Villa flat in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate attempted murder-suicide after man, 66, suspected to have choked disabled daughter, 39, before killing himself

  • Media reports state the man had mentioned the heavy burden of caring for his daughter, who suffers from brain disorders
  • Victim sustained neck and chest injuries and was sent to hospital, while social welfare authorities voice deep concern over case

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:56pm, 26 May, 2023

