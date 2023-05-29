Jimmy Lai, the founder of of the now closed Apple Daily, has lost his court bid to have national security charges dismissed. Photo: Winson Wong
Jimmy Lai, the founder of of the now closed Apple Daily, has lost his court bid to have national security charges dismissed. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bid by Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to get national security charges dropped rejected by High Court

  • Three-judge panel, appointed by city leader, rules there was no bias involved in the handling of his case
  • Lai will now face trial in September as originally scheduled

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:43pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Jimmy Lai, the founder of of the now closed Apple Daily, has lost his court bid to have national security charges dismissed. Photo: Winson Wong
Jimmy Lai, the founder of of the now closed Apple Daily, has lost his court bid to have national security charges dismissed. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE