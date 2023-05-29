Jimmy Lai, the founder of of the now closed Apple Daily, has lost his court bid to have national security charges dismissed. Photo: Winson Wong
Bid by Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to get national security charges dropped rejected by High Court
- Three-judge panel, appointed by city leader, rules there was no bias involved in the handling of his case
- Lai will now face trial in September as originally scheduled
