Seven protesters have pleaded guilty to rioting charges at the start of a trial over the storming of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council complex at the height of the anti-government protests . Prosecutors have charged 14 people in connection with the incident on July 1, 2019, and among those who pleaded guilty at the District Court on Monday were protest organiser Ventus Lau Wing-hong and former student leader Althea Suen. Five defendants denied the rioting charges, including actor Gregory Wong Chung-yiu, but he pleaded guilty to trespassing in the Legco chamber, as did Ng Chi-yung. The cases of the remaining two defendants will be handled later. The court heard that more than a thousand protesters gathered outside the Legco complex early in the afternoon of July 1 that year and repeatedly tried to smash the glass wall of the building’s exterior using storage carts and metal rods. The protest coincided with the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese rule. Protesters entered the building using a public entrance just before 9pm and proceeded to trash the interior for several hours, according to the prosecution’s case summary agreed upon by the seven defendants who pleaded guilty. Once inside the chamber, protesters spray-painted the emblem of Hong Kong displayed on the wall behind the podium of Legco’s president. Several monitors in the chamber were also smashed and cables torn. Most protesters left the complex after midnight after police said it would clear the area. Officers entered the complex at around 1am the next day and found no demonstrators inside. The city’s legislature eventually spent HK$36,284,116 (US$4,630,869) on repairing the damage done by protesters, including replacing 45 panes of glass on the ground floor of the building, the prosecution said. Among the evidence shown in court was a video of an interview with a protester who at that time wished to remain in the chamber despite a police warning officers would enter the building. When asked whether he agreed with the prosecution’s case summary, defendant Lau told the court he “especially agreed to the part where it stated ‘There are no thugs, only tyranny’”, prompting the judge to repeat the question. Hong Kong protests: city leader refuses to set deadline for closing police inquiries The slogan was written on a banner that protesters erected over the president’s podium during the siege, one of the incidents of vandalism described in the prosecution’s summary. Suen, a former president of the student union at the University of Hong Kong, said in a Facebook post just before the trial that she would plead guilty, adding: “I have never regretted fighting for freedom, justice and democracy.” She also thanked the people who had supported and cared for her. Suen, who decided not to apply for bail, waved to supporters inside the court before being taken away. The seven who admitted to the rioting charge have had their other charges dropped, with the exception of Amy Pat Wai-fan, who also pleaded guilty to the trespassing charge. The court has set a 44-day schedule for the trial, and the prosecution plans to call fewer than 20 witnesses, among them Legco Secretary General Kenneth Chen Wei-On. The court will also hear testimony from five police officers in relation to a challenge by defendant Lam Kam-kwan over the way his statement was taken. Hong Kong protests: 3 jailed over charges stemming from unrest in central Kowloon Other evidence to be presented was a 11-hour video that compiled clips from a variety of sources chronicling events throughout the day. Defendant Pat requested through her lawyer that she appear in the court later this week for the video. The trial will continue with the prosecution’s opening submissions on Tuesday. Among the 14 defendants, Ho Chun-yin has not entered a plea as his lawyers said earlier he was unfit to do so on mental health grounds. Four medical expert witnesses will be called to testify in the court next week for the application. Owen Chow Ka-shing, another opposition activist, will face trial for alleged rioting in October due to a scheduling conflict with a national security trial. The anti-government protests were triggered by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed for suspects to be transferred to mainland China, among other jurisdictions. The government eventually dropped the proposal.