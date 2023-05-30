Abuduwaili Abudureheman expressed shock when he heard he had been reported missing from Seoul, Professor Jo Woog-yeon, who teaches him, says. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
Abuduwaili Abudureheman expressed shock when he heard he had been reported missing from Seoul, Professor Jo Woog-yeon, who teaches him, says. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Missing’ Uygur student safe in Seoul, professor says after Amnesty International demanded Hong Kong government reveal his whereabouts

  • Professor Jo Woog-yeon of Kookmin University says Abuduwaili Abudureheman told him he was in South Korean capital and never went to Hong Kong
  • Amnesty International last week claimed Abuduwaili had gone missing after landing in Hong Kong, which government strongly denied

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 5:47pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Abuduwaili Abudureheman expressed shock when he heard he had been reported missing from Seoul, Professor Jo Woog-yeon, who teaches him, says. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
Abuduwaili Abudureheman expressed shock when he heard he had been reported missing from Seoul, Professor Jo Woog-yeon, who teaches him, says. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
READ FULL ARTICLE