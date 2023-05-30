Abuduwaili Abudureheman expressed shock when he heard he had been reported missing from Seoul, Professor Jo Woog-yeon, who teaches him, says. Photo: Instagram/abduwali9
‘Missing’ Uygur student safe in Seoul, professor says after Amnesty International demanded Hong Kong government reveal his whereabouts
- Professor Jo Woog-yeon of Kookmin University says Abuduwaili Abudureheman told him he was in South Korean capital and never went to Hong Kong
- Amnesty International last week claimed Abuduwaili had gone missing after landing in Hong Kong, which government strongly denied
