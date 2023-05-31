Hong Kong police have uncovered HK$3.8 million (US$485,000) worth of illegal drugs in a subdivided flat and arrested two men in a crackdown on a trafficking syndicate supplying narcotics to the entertainment district of Tsim Sha Tsui. A source familiar with the case on Wednesday said the premises in downtown Kowloon had been used for about a year to store and produce illegal drugs such as crack cocaine. He said the investigation found the syndicate hired holders of recognisance forms – temporary immigration papers for people to remain in the city but not to work – to run the drug-manufacturing line and storage centre. The two suspects arrested in the operation code-named “Hotclash” on Tuesday night were a Pakistani and an Indian. Hong Kong customs seizes drugs worth HK$800 million at airport in 4 months “Intelligence indicated the seized drug was intended for traffickers at Chungking Mansions and supplying entertainment venues in Tsim Sha Tsui,” the source said. After gathering evidence, officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit intercepted the Indian man, who worked as a lookout outside a block of flats on Reclamation Street in Mong Kok soon after 7pm on Tuesday. The Pakistani was picked up when he left one of the flats around the same time. Illegal drugs seized in the flat included 2.46kg of cocaine, 1kg of Ecstasy tablets, 780 grams of cannabis and 700 grams of heroin, according to the force. Police said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$3.8 million. Hong Kong floats new penalties for operating boats under influence of alcohol, drugs The source described the premises as a “mini supermarket” with various illegal narcotics. Officers also seized drug-manufacturing and packaging equipment such as a plastic sealer, scales and plastic bags. The source said a compressor used to turn cannabis buds into brick shapes was also found in the flat. “It is possible the shaped cannabis buds were hidden in lunchboxes to avoid detection during delivery to buyers.” 10 suspects arrested in Hong Kong for drug trafficking, other offences The two men, both aged 37, were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and the manufacture of a dangerous drug, crimes punishable by up to life in prison and a HK$5 million fine under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance. As of Wednesday afternoon, the two suspects were still in police custody, with further arrests not ruled out. Provisional figures show seizure of the five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine – rose by 142 per cent to 1,929kg between January and March this year from 797kg in the same period last year.