Six men have been jailed for their role in an attack on a policeman during an inspection at the UFO bar in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Google Map
Gang of 6 in Hong Kong jailed up to 40 months for false imprisonment and assault on policeman in bar over Covid check

  • Judge says they have committed serious offence that had ‘blatantly challenged law enforcement’ and left officer with broken ribs and post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Group found to have held officer in bar room for nearly an hour, attacking and insulting him after he showed up in plain clothes for a Covid spot check

Fiona Chow

Updated: 2:36pm, 31 May, 2023

