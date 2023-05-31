Hong Kong customs officers have seized HK$200 million worth (US$25.5 million) of black market cigarettes in two operations in less than two weeks, striking a blow against a cross-border smuggling syndicate. The Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday said an investigation found the syndicate used barges to deliver the illegal tobacco products to the Tuen Mun public cargo working area, where trucks would collect the contraband and transport it to a storage centre. A source familiar with the operations said previous smuggling cases were often discovered at night, leading the syndicate to change delivery times to before the morning rush hour to evade detection. In the latest case, officers confiscated HK$80 million in untaxed cigarettes at the Tuen Mun site and arrested four men on May 22. Customs officers intercepted two container trucks at about 7.30am, just before they left the cargo working area. Senior Inspector Lam Wai-kit of customs’ revenue crimes investigation bureau said about 21 million illicit cigarettes were found hidden in the two shipping containers, with an estimated street value of HK$80 million. The two truck drivers and two crew members of the barge involved were arrested on suspicion of dealing with illicit cigarettes – an offence punishable by up to two years in jail and a HK$1 million fine under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance. Illegal cigarettes worth HK$700 million seized since Hong Kong’s tobacco tax hike The source said an initial investigation suggested the haul was intended for local consumption, adding officers were still investigating the source of the contraband. He revealed that the illicit cigarettes were stored in carton boxes and disguised as toys, shampoo and household products to avoid detection while being delivered to couriers across the city. On May 10, customs officers seized HK$120 million in untaxed cigarettes hidden in three shipping containers and arrested two men from a barge at the same site. The tobacco products seized in the two operations would have generated HK$132 million in government tax revenue if they had been imported legally. Hong Kong customs seizes HK$83 million in black-market cigarettes The two hauls have pushed the total number of illicit cigarettes seized since the start of the year to 394 million with an estimated value of HK$1.3 billion. The figure marked a threefold increase compared with those seized in the same period last year. Lam said authorities anticipated an increase in black market cigarettes being shipping into the city after a 31 per cent increase in the tobacco tax came into effect in February. He said this year’s surge in seizures came as they enhanced enforcement actions against the illegal cigarette trade at the source. The increase in the tobacco tax pushed the average cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes to more than HK$70, or an extra HK$12. The price of black market cigarettes also rose by up to HK$5 per pack to between HK$18 and HK$30 for 20. Hong Kong customs seizes HK$905 million worth of illegal cigarettes since January Customs confiscated 732 million black market cigarettes worth HK$2.01 billion last year – the biggest annual haul since records began two decades ago. Officers seized 427 million contraband cigarettes worth HK$1.17 billion in 2021 and 205 million tobacco products worth HK$563 million in the previous year. The biggest single seizure of black market cigarettes occurred in July last year when officers confiscated a haul worth HK$222 million.