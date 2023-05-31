Professionals in the welfare, education, and medical and healthcare sectors will have to report suspected child abuse under a proposed law. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong professionals from 3 sectors could face 3 months in jail and HK$50,000 fine if they fail to report suspected child abuse
Social workers, teachers, doctors and nurses could face three months in jail and a HK$50,000 (US$6,383) fine if they fail to report suspected abuse of a minor under a Hong Kong government proposal released on Wednesday.
The proposed legal framework for mandatory reporting aims to hold professionals in three sectors who have direct contact with minors accountable if they turn a blind eye to suspected child abuse and do not alert the authorities.
The three sectors are welfare, education, and medical and healthcare. Those subject to mandatory reporting will include social and childcare workers, their supervisors and heads of children’s care homes.
The proposed rules will also apply to teachers and wardens at boarding schools, doctors, nurses, dentists, Chinese medicine practitioners, speech therapists and educational psychologists, among others in the healthcare field.
They will be required to report a case if they have reasonable grounds to suspect a child has been suffering serious harm or is at risk.
But under the proposals, professionals will be allowed to wait if they believe a delay in reporting will better protect the child. And they will not have to lay a complaint if another person has already done so.
The identity of those filing reports of suspected abuse will be kept confidential. They will also be entitled to immunity from civil or criminal proceedings and other professional conduct consequences should their reports be made in good faith.
A scandal that broke in 2021 sparked public concern about abuse. Several employees at a home run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children allegedly mistreated the residents. The staff were accused of yanking the children’s hair, hitting their heads, slapping their faces and tossing them on the floor.
Under the existing system, professionals do not have a statutory duty to report suspected abuse, which the government has said hinders early identification and intervention.