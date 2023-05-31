They will be required to report a case if they have reasonable grounds to suspect a child has been suffering serious harm or is at risk.

But under the proposals, professionals will be allowed to wait if they believe a delay in reporting will better protect the child. And they will not have to lay a complaint if another person has already done so.

The identity of those filing reports of suspected abuse will be kept confidential. They will also be entitled to immunity from civil or criminal proceedings and other professional conduct consequences should their reports be made in good faith.

Advertisement

A scandal that broke in 2021 sparked public concern about abuse. Several employees at a home run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children allegedly mistreated the residents. The staff were accused of yanking the children’s hair, hitting their heads, slapping their faces and tossing them on the floor.